Ukraine is actively preparing infrastructure for F-16 maintenance - Shmyhal

Ukraine is actively preparing the infrastructure for servicing F-16 fighter jets and hopes to receive them as soon as possible. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

With the help of our partners, we will continue to strengthen our air defense. We hope to receive F-16 aircraft as soon as possible, for which we are actively preparing the infrastructure - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The Air Force spokesman, Colonel Yuriy, said that the future F-16 fighters will definitely be a target for the occupiers. Therefore, serious preparations are underway to adapt the infrastructure for the aircraft.

In an interview with the Voice of America, a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign Phantom said that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s is going on as planned. Ukrainian pilots are impressed with the aircraft.

The Netherlands plans to prepare six additional F-16 fighters for Ukraine . Thus, the country will transfer 24 F-16 aircraft.