Ukraine improves weapons, but finances remain a challenge for defense - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian specialists are improving the range of weapons, but financial constraints remain a serious challenge, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv is in dialogue with partners regarding the financing of new weapon clusters, including drones and missiles. The President stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod together with European Council President António Costa, writes UNN.

Details

We have a deficit of 6 billion dollars there, this is a serious challenge, because these are not the first 6 billion that we need, and not the last. Therefore, we are working on this - said Zelenskyy, commenting on the financial difficulties in providing the Ukrainian army with modern defense means.

According to the head of state, Ukraine has already coordinated weapons production with partners, and the first production line has been launched in Denmark. A cluster regarding drones, missiles, and financing mechanisms for these programs is also being discussed.

Thus, despite the improvement of the technical characteristics of weapons, Ukraine needs additional resources to maintain its defense capability and modernize the army.

Recall

During the briefing, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, and therefore sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. He is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss all issues.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that Russia finally realized the importance of Ukraine's EU membership, although it took too long. He also criticized some European countries, particularly Hungary, for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources.