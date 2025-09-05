Ukraine improves weapons, but finances remain a challenge for defense - Zelenskyy

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 7582 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 13462 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 12882 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 23550 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 29745 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 46998 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 39513 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40556 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40960 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31091 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.5m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 18493 views
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 5404 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 4080 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 14149 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 13920 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 14298 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 23566 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 23770 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 55065 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 39295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 21538 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 55053 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 22014 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 27290 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 29052 views
Actual
Financial Times
Fake news
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system

Ukraine improves weapons, but finances remain a challenge for defense - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Ukrainian specialists are improving armaments, but financial constraints pose serious challenges. President Zelenskyy is working with partners on financing new weapons clusters, including drones and missiles.

Ukraine improves weapons, but finances remain a challenge for defense - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian specialists are improving the range of weapons, but financial constraints remain a serious challenge, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv is in dialogue with partners regarding the financing of new weapon clusters, including drones and missiles. The President stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod together with European Council President António Costa, writes UNN.

Details 

We have a deficit of 6 billion dollars there, this is a serious challenge, because these are not the first 6 billion that we need, and not the last. Therefore, we are working on this 

- said Zelenskyy, commenting on the financial difficulties in providing the Ukrainian army with modern defense means.

According to the head of state, Ukraine has already coordinated weapons production with partners, and the first production line has been launched in Denmark. A cluster regarding drones, missiles, and financing mechanisms for these programs is also being discussed.

Thus, despite the improvement of the technical characteristics of weapons, Ukraine needs additional resources to maintain its defense capability and modernize the army.

Recall

During the briefing, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, and therefore sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. He is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss all issues.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that Russia finally realized the importance of Ukraine's EU membership, although it took too long. He also criticized some European countries, particularly Hungary, for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
António Costa
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán