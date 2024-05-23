Ukraine imposes power supply restrictions, emergency assistance from the EU is coming - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine is limiting electricity supply to consumers, and emergency aid from the EU is being sent. In the Donetsk region, shelling stopped the operation of mine equipment, leaving more than 160 workers underground. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, consumers' needs were reportedly covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. During the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

In Poltava and Sumy regions, as indicated, there were additional emergency blackouts.

From 0:00 to 7:00, and from 19:00 to 24:00, restrictions were imposed on industrial and household consumers in all regions. Today, in the morning and afternoon, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies will be provided from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, and restrictions are also in place for consumers - said the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of shelling

The damage caused a shutdown of ventilation equipment at a mine in Donetsk Oblast. 137 workers were brought to the surface. Later, due to shelling, ventilation equipment stopped in another part of the mine. 26 workers were notified of the emergency and remained in the mine until the end of the shift to ensure the operation of the facility, the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.30 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at about 14,000 MWh. No exports are expected.