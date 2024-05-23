Ukraine imposes power supply restrictions, emergency assistance from the EU is coming - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52156 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102134 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223319 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111802 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 44818 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57044 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95099 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35379 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209630 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222474 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52156 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29458 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35379 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111802 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112913 views
Ukraine imposes power supply restrictions, emergency assistance from the EU is coming - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103385 views

Ukraine imposed power supply restrictions on consumers while receiving emergency aid from the EU, and at a mine in Donetsk region, more than 160 workers remained underground due to shelling that stopped ventilation equipment.

Ukraine is limiting electricity supply to consumers, and emergency aid from the EU is being sent. In the Donetsk region, shelling stopped the operation of mine equipment, leaving more than 160 workers underground. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, consumers' needs were reportedly covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania, Slovakia and Poland. During the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

In Poltava and Sumy regions, as indicated, there were additional emergency blackouts.

From 0:00 to 7:00, and from 19:00 to 24:00, restrictions were imposed on industrial and household consumers in all regions. Today, in the morning and afternoon, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies will be provided from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, and restrictions are also in place for consumers

- said the Ministry of Energy.

Consequences of shelling

The damage caused a shutdown of ventilation equipment at a mine in Donetsk Oblast. 137 workers were brought to the surface. Later, due to shelling, ventilation equipment stopped in another part of the mine. 26 workers were notified of the emergency and remained in the mine until the end of the shift to ensure the operation of the facility, the ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.30 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at about 14,000 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
poltavaPoltava
sumySums
polandPoland

