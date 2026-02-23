Ukraine has taken another step to reboot energy sector management

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a model charter for fuel and energy complex entities as part of a systemic step in implementing the government's plan to reboot management in the energy sector. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, the government approved a model charter for fuel and energy complex entities. This is another systemic step in implementing the government's plan to reboot management in the energy sector. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the main goal is to introduce a single model charter that complies with the best OECD practices, which, in particular, will allow for the implementation of modern corporate governance standards, avoid subjective attitudes towards different companies in the sector, unify approaches to the formation of management bodies and the definition of their powers, and also increase transparency, accountability, and the overall efficiency of state-owned companies.

The government will also approve similar model charters for state-owned companies in other sectors of the economy. - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals to the company's management.