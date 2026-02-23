Ukraine has taken another step to reboot energy sector management

$43.270.01
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 1322 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 3064 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 6888 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 33330 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 40421 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 25799 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 31227 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 31411 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 25597 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 33330 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 40421 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
The Diplomat

Ukraine has taken another step to reboot energy sector management

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The government has approved a model charter for fuel and energy complex enterprises. This will allow for the implementation of modern corporate governance standards and increased transparency.

Ukraine has taken another step to reboot energy sector management

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a model charter for fuel and energy complex entities as part of a systemic step in implementing the government's plan to reboot management in the energy sector. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, the government approved a model charter for fuel and energy complex entities. This is another systemic step in implementing the government's plan to reboot management in the energy sector.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the main goal is to introduce a single model charter that complies with the best OECD practices, which, in particular, will allow for the implementation of modern corporate governance standards, avoid subjective attitudes towards different companies in the sector, unify approaches to the formation of management bodies and the definition of their powers, and also increase transparency, accountability, and the overall efficiency of state-owned companies.

The government will also approve similar model charters for state-owned companies in other sectors of the economy.

- Svyrydenko added.

Recall

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals to the company's management.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko