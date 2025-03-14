Ukraine has started forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire: details from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16811 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169073 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106539 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343071 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173513 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144835 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196117 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124843 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38316 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85866 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23891 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11845 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20752 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16811 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107460 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169073 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160233 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20763 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23906 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38336 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47251 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135822 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine has started forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire: details from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 36262 views

Ukraine is forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire with Russia. Sybiha emphasized the importance of avoiding provocations, given the experience of the Minsk process.

Ukraine has started forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire: details from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine has already started forming a national team that will develop appropriate algorithms of action for proper control over a possible ceasefire with Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Sybiha noted that immediately after returning from Jeddah, the negotiating team reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with the American side with relevant proposals for further development.

Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the USA in Jeddah regarding "silence"13.03.25, 14:24 • 19777 views

We have already started, in fact, forming a national team that will develop appropriate algorithms of action for proper control over a possible truce. This is an extremely complex process. Let me remind you that the front line today with daily battles is more than 1,300 km. Accordingly, our negative experience within the Minsk process, when a truce was repeatedly announced, let me remind you, there were 25 of them, and to avoid possible provocations from the Russian side, we need to be ready

- said Sybiha.

Therefore, he emphasized that everything will now be directed to ensure that the Ukrainian side is ready with relevant teams, relevant developments, and modalities.

I mean, including a future vision regarding an agreement or action plan to achieve a just peace for Ukraine, a just sustainable peace for Ukraine, and, of course, the parameters and scope of the security guarantees package for Ukraine. Therefore, this work is already underway, and the team is actively working on it

- said Sybiha.

I hope that the Russian Federation will do the right thing: Trump on the ceasefire13.03.25, 19:12 • 25017 views

Addition

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.

The OP announced the discussion of ceasefire details next week12.03.25, 03:00 • 16324 views

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that there are framework issues of agreements regarding the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine will control the situation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain "nuances" regarding this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
