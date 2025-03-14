Ukraine has started forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire: details from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is forming a team to monitor a possible ceasefire with Russia. Sybiha emphasized the importance of avoiding provocations, given the experience of the Minsk process.
Ukraine has already started forming a national team that will develop appropriate algorithms of action for proper control over a possible ceasefire with Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
Sybiha noted that immediately after returning from Jeddah, the negotiating team reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with the American side with relevant proposals for further development.
We have already started, in fact, forming a national team that will develop appropriate algorithms of action for proper control over a possible truce. This is an extremely complex process. Let me remind you that the front line today with daily battles is more than 1,300 km. Accordingly, our negative experience within the Minsk process, when a truce was repeatedly announced, let me remind you, there were 25 of them, and to avoid possible provocations from the Russian side, we need to be ready
Therefore, he emphasized that everything will now be directed to ensure that the Ukrainian side is ready with relevant teams, relevant developments, and modalities.
I mean, including a future vision regarding an agreement or action plan to achieve a just peace for Ukraine, a just sustainable peace for Ukraine, and, of course, the parameters and scope of the security guarantees package for Ukraine. Therefore, this work is already underway, and the team is actively working on it
Addition
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.
Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that there are framework issues of agreements regarding the conditions of the ceasefire. Ukraine will control the situation.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain "nuances" regarding this.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.