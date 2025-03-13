Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with the USA in Jeddah regarding "silence"
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian side in Jeddah informed the US about its readiness for silence in the sky and at sea, but accepted their proposal regarding silence on the ground as well.
Against the background of negotiations in Jeddah with the United States, Ukraine was ready for silence in the sky and at sea, but also accepts the US proposal for silence on the ground, and control is important, the technical aspects of which the American side is ready to organize, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the report of the participants in the negotiations in Jeddah, writes UNN.
Details
According to the President, Ukrainian representatives informed the American side about the fundamental Ukrainian positions. "Ukraine was ready for silence in the sky and at sea, but the American side proposed silence on the ground as well. Ukraine accepts this proposal. An important issue is control, and we are grateful to the American side for their willingness to organize the technical aspects of control," the President said.
"We discussed the need to guarantee security. We discussed cooperation with European partners and further joint steps," Zelenskyy said.
Addition
Ukraine and the United States held negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.