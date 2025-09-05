$41.350.02
Ukraine has security plans: details not yet disclosed - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The President announced the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes air and sea defense. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.

Ukraine has security plans: details not yet disclosed - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has a security guarantee plan, but the details are not yet disclosed, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A key element remains coordination with partners on air and sea defense, as well as strengthening the army after the war. The President stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod with the head of the European Council, António Costa, writes UNN.

Details

The head of state said that Ukraine, together with its partners, has a plan for security guarantees, but it is too early to talk about all the details. The President clarified that one of the priorities is the coordination of states on sky protection, including the number of aircraft and the organization of commands. Cooperation in the maritime sphere will also be discussed.

We also discussed this with partners and have a common understanding regarding the Ukrainian army as the main component, as well as the necessary amount of weaponry for the army within the framework of security guarantees. Frankly, after the war, it will be about re-militarization, as additional weaponry and technologies are needed 

- noted the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is about modernizing and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

America is ready to participate: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine05.09.25, 12:43 • 978 views

Thus, Ukraine is preparing for large-scale work with partners on security guarantees and strengthening the army to ensure reliable protection in the future.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated the beginning of the construction of a security system that will pressure Russia to end the war. 35 countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, 26 of them - real support.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
"Coalition of the Willing"
António Costa
European Council
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Uzhhorod