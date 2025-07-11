Ukraine has not yet seen Russia's peace concept, which Lavrov handed over to the US Secretary of State

Ukraine has not yet seen the Russian peace concept, which was handed over by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Malaysia. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

As of now, neither I nor any Ukrainian has seen this concept. Of course, if it is handed over to us, we will study it, but for now, we see not concepts, but concrete Russian strikes on our cities and communities, and daily terror. It seems to us that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities much more eloquently testify to Moscow's course and its position on peace and war than any concepts that no one has seen. - said Tikhiy.

He emphasized that Ukraine will await contacts to clarify the situation and what signals the Russians are conveying.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war.

Rubio reported that Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" during the negotiations.