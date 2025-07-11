Ukraine has not yet seen Russia's peace concept, which Lavrov handed over to the US Secretary of State

$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2970 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18501 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25820 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36291 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46551 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48266 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 45061 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36380 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27433 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Publications
Exclusives
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATO
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source
Armani announced his return after health issues
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2910 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121987 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158273 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164422 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case
Armani announced his return after health issues
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Ukraine has not yet seen Russia's peace concept, which Lavrov handed over to the US Secretary of State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Ukraine has not seen Russia's peace concept, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov handed over to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Ukraine will study the concept if it is handed over, but for now, it only sees Russian strikes on cities.

Ukraine has not yet seen Russia's peace concept, which Lavrov handed over to the US Secretary of State

Ukraine has not yet seen the Russian peace concept, which was handed over by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting in Malaysia. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

As of now, neither I nor any Ukrainian has seen this concept. Of course, if it is handed over to us, we will study it, but for now, we see not concepts, but concrete Russian strikes on our cities and communities, and daily terror. It seems to us that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities much more eloquently testify to Moscow's course and its position on peace and war than any concepts that no one has seen.

 - said Tikhiy.

He emphasized that Ukraine will await contacts to clarify the situation and what signals the Russians are conveying.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. They discussed Ukraine and ending the war.

Rubio reported that Lavrov proposed a "new and different approach" during the negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Malaysia
United States
Ukraine
