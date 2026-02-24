Ukraine has information on 20,000 deported children - Lubinets

Ukraine has received information regarding 20,000 children deported since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, as reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The ombudsman spoke at the international Justice Conference, which took place in Kyiv on Monday, February 23. He noted: from the perspective of international humanitarian law, all Ukrainian children who are currently physically on Russian territory are victims of deportation or forced displacement.

Lubinets added that the Russians treat Ukrainian children as a "mobilization military resource." He clarified that behind this lies the aggressor's true intention - the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

At the end of January 2026, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution condemning Russia's actions as war crimes and calling for increased support for Ukraine. This resolution recognizes the forced deportation of civilians, including Ukrainian children, as a crime against humanity.