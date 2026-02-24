Ukraine has information on 20,000 deported children - Lubinets

$43.300.02
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 2586 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 5944 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 17837 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 37144 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 29637 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29331 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23083 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 16665 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 14269 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 33019 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 53483 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 57018 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 149829 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 158830 views
Ukraine has information on 20,000 deported children - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The Ukrainian ombudsman noted that Russians treat Ukrainian children as a "mobilization military resource."

Ukraine has information on 20,000 deported children - Lubinets

Ukraine has received information regarding 20,000 children deported since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, as reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The ombudsman spoke at the international Justice Conference, which took place in Kyiv on Monday, February 23. He noted: from the perspective of international humanitarian law, all Ukrainian children who are currently physically on Russian territory are victims of deportation or forced displacement.

Lubinets added that the Russians treat Ukrainian children as a "mobilization military resource." He clarified that behind this lies the aggressor's true intention - the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

At the end of January 2026, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution condemning Russia's actions as war crimes and calling for increased support for Ukraine. This resolution recognizes the forced deportation of civilians, including Ukrainian children, as a crime against humanity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

