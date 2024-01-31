ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Ukraine has finally abandoned the Soviet type of settlement "urban village"

Ukraine has finally abandoned the Soviet type of settlement "urban village"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20699 views

Ukraine has abolished the Soviet type of settlement "urban-type settlement" and reclassified 881 such settlements as villages, according to a new law regulating administrative structure.

At the end of January, a law was enacted that establishes a new procedure for the administrative and territorial structure of Ukraine. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, UNN reports.

Details

Law No. 3285-IX came into force on January 26. It significantly changes the procedure for the formation or liquidation of districts and settlements, changes in their boundaries, renaming, etc.

The law also defines the procedure for reclassifying settlements to another category and including settlements in the structure of settlements.

One of the main novelties of the law is the abolition of the Soviet type of settlement - "urban-type settlement". Now, settlements will be categorized as either cities, towns, or villages. There will also be no "cities of district" or "regional significance" in Ukraine. Thus, the settlements that were classified as urban-type settlements before the entry into force of this law are now classified as villages, and cities of republican, regional and district significance are classified as cities. Thus, 881 "urban-type settlements" (which existed in Ukraine as of July 2023) became mere villages.

The law regulates:

  • A city is a settlement with compact multi-storey buildings and a population of at least ten thousand people;
  • A village is a settlement with estate buildings and a population of more than five thousand people;
  • A village is a settlement with estate buildings and a population of less than five thousand people.

Recall

The adoption of the law was justified by the fact that some procedures for resolving issues of the administrative and territorial structure of our state were still regulated by a decree that was approved on March 12, 1981, at the level of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

