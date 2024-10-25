Ukraine has already harvested 63.7 million tons of crops: which regions have the most
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian farmers harvested 63.7 million tons of grains and oilseeds from an area of 18.1 million hectares. The largest harvest was in Odesa, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.
Ukrainian farmers have already harvested 63.7 million tons of grains and oilseeds, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"In Ukraine, almost 63.7 million tons of new grain and oilseeds have already been harvested on an area of 18.1 million hectares. In total, 45.1 million tons of grains and 18.6 million tons of oilseeds were harvested," the Ministry said.
In particular, as noted:
- wheat - 4.9 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 22.3 million tons were harvested;
- barley - 1.4 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 5.5 million tons were harvested;
- peas - 212.2 thou hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 465.3 thou tons were harvested;
- corn - 2.7 million hectares (or 67%) were harvested, with a harvest of 15.4 million tons;
- millet - 85.1 thou hectares (or 92%) were threshed, with 159.5 thou tons harvested;
- buckwheat - 87.5 thou hectares (or 98%) were threshed, and 126.9 thou tons were harvested;
- sunflower - 4.6 million hectares (or 94%) were threshed, and 9.5 million tons of seeds were harvested;
- soybeans - 2.5 million hectares (or 93%) were threshed, and 5.6 million tons of seeds were harvested;
- rapeseed - 1.3 million hectares (or 100%) were threshed, and 3.5 million tons of seeds were harvested.
Farmers in 15 regions are harvesting sugar beet. Sugar beets have been dug on an area of 170.6 thousand hectares (or 66%), and 8.3 million tons of sweet roots have been harvested.
In terms of gross grain harvest, the leaders are agricultural producers in Odesa region - 4.4 million tons, Poltava region - 4 million tons, and Vinnytsia region - 3.3 million tons. In terms of yields, farmers in Khmelnytsky region are ahead with 68.3 c/ha, Bukovyna - 64.9 c/ha, and Chernihiv - 63.5 c/ha.
