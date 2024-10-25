The harvest of grains and oilseeds this year will be 10 million tons less - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Ukraine is expected to harvest 75 million tons of grains and oilseeds in 2024. This is 10 million tons less than last year, according to Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky.
This year's harvest of grains and oilseeds will be 10 million tons less than last year - 75 million tons of grains and oilseeds will be harvested. This was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to him, the current harvest is "good, but at the same time there is a slight decrease compared to last year.
"Last year, a total of 85 million tons of grains and oilseeds were harvested, and this year it will be 75 million tons," Vysotsky said.
According to him, taking into account all the factors and challenges, Ukrainian farmers have once again managed to ensure not only the food security of Ukraine, but also to contribute to international food security.
