In fact, 90% of the harvest has been harvested: what are the results
Kyiv • UNN
The 2024 harvest is nearing completion in Ukraine, with 90% of all crops harvested. A historic soybean harvest record of 6 million tons has been reached, with 22 million tons of wheat harvested and 24 million tons of corn expected.
Ukraine is nearing the end of the 2024 harvest, with 90% of all crops harvested and this year's soybean harvest reaching a record 6 million tons.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent .
Wheat, barley, rye, oats and legumes have been fully harvested, and corn is 67% complete. Rapeseed is also fully harvested, and sunflower and soybeans are 95% harvested. On average, the harvest is 90% complete, so we can obviously summarize
According to him, Ukraine's wheat harvest remained on par with the previous year: more than 22 million tons, barley and rapeseed - about 6 million tons. “This year's soybean harvest is a record - 6 million tons are expected, which is a historical record in Ukraine.
We also harvested 10 million tons of sunflower, and 24 million tons of corn are expected. These are good figures, but there is still a decline compared to the previous year,” the deputy minister added.
Recall
Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's agricultural exports have increased by more than a quarter, with the main reason for the growth being the resumption of sea transportation, which accounts for 89% of exports.