Exclusive
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
Ukraine finished the 2026 Olympics with a record number of athletes, no medals, and eight top-10 finishes - NOC

Kyiv • UNN

The XXV Winter Olympic Games 2026 have concluded, with Ukraine represented by 46 athletes, achieving eight top-10 finishes. The closing ceremony took place in Verona, Milan, and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Ukraine finished the 2026 Olympics with a record number of athletes, no medals, and eight top-10 finishes - NOC

The XXV Winter Olympic Games 2026 have officially concluded. Ukraine was represented by a record number of 46 athletes and, despite the absence of medals, entered the top 10 eight times. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine and the national Ukrainian team, writes UNN.

Details

On February 22, the flame of the XXV Winter Olympic Games was extinguished in the historic arena in Verona. For the first time in history, Olympic cauldrons were simultaneously extinguished in two cities - Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"The ceremony was dedicated to Italian culture and opera, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and culminated in the handover of the Olympic flag to the future host of the 2030 Games - France, which will host the competitions in the heart of the French Alps," the post reads.

Separately, words of gratitude to the host country were heard from the stage from IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who thanked Italy on behalf of the Olympic family.

During the parade, the flag of Ukraine was carried by freestyle skiers - Anhelina Brykina and Dmytro Kotovskyi.

Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Olympics: Ukraine was represented by freestyle skiers Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina

"This year, Ukraine was represented by a record number of athletes in the last 16 years - 46 athletes in 11 sports: biathlon, freestyle, luge, skeleton, snowboarding, figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and short track," the NOC stated.

"Despite the absence of medals, the Ukrainian team entered the top 10 eight times," the NOC noted and listed:

  • biathlon (3): Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Vitaliy Mandzyn (twice), Olena Horodna, Oleksandra Merkushyna (twice), Yuliia Dzhima, Khrystyna Dmytrenko, Daryna Chalyk;
    • freestyle (3): Oleksandr Okipniuk (twice), Anhelina Brykina, Dmytro Kotovskyi, Kateryna Kotsar;
      • luge (2): Yulianna Tunytska, Andriy Mandziy, Ihor Hoy, Nazariy Kochmar, Olena Stetskiv (twice), Oleksandra Mokh (twice).

        The NOC of Ukraine emphasizes that beyond the results, these Games also became a "manifesto of Ukraine's invincibility."

        "Its symbol is skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych: despite the disqualification due to the 'helmet of memory,' the world saw the unity of the national team," the NOC noted in the post. - "The NOC of Ukraine thanks every athlete for their struggle and dedication. We return home with experience and faith in great victories that will surely be achieved under the blue and yellow flag. We thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the opportunity to represent the state on the world stage!"

        Protesters staged a demonstration in Verona before the Olympic closing ceremony

        Julia Shramko

        SportsOlympics
        War in Ukraine
        Milan
        France
        Italy
        Ukraine