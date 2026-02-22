Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Olympics: Ukraine was represented by freestyle skiers Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games is underway in Italy. Ukrainian flag bearers — ski acrobats Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina — walked through the Verona arena with the blue and yellow flag in their hands, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

According to the tradition of the closing ceremony, which has been in effect since the 1956 Games in Melbourne, they all walk as one group, symbolizing friendship, peace, and unity that come after the end of the competitions.

Organizers expect about 1,500 Olympians, slightly more than half of all participants in the Games, to walk together.

Ukrainian flag bearers — ski acrobats Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina — walk through the Verona arena with the blue and yellow flag in their hands during the closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games. Proudly. Confidently. In Ukrainian - reported the NOC.

Additionally

World-renowned ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, along with popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gabry Ponte, are expected to perform at the closing of the Olympics.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win men's ice hockey gold on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into overtime.