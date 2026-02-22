$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 4740 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 16004 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 23487 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 25924 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 41151 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 48953 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 40014 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 64677 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 68426 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Olympics: Ukraine was represented by freestyle skiers Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina, freestyle skiers, represented Ukraine at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. Approximately 1,500 Olympians marched together, symbolizing friendship and unity.

Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Olympics: Ukraine was represented by freestyle skiers Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games is underway in Italy. Ukrainian flag bearers — ski acrobats Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina — walked through the Verona arena with the blue and yellow flag in their hands, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Details

According to the tradition of the closing ceremony, which has been in effect since the 1956 Games in Melbourne, they all walk as one group, symbolizing friendship, peace, and unity that come after the end of the competitions.

Organizers expect about 1,500 Olympians, slightly more than half of all participants in the Games, to walk together.

Ukrainian flag bearers — ski acrobats Dmytro Kotovskyi and Anhelina Brykina — walk through the Verona arena with the blue and yellow flag in their hands during the closing ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games. Proudly. Confidently. In Ukrainian

- reported the NOC.

Additionally

World-renowned ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, along with popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gabry Ponte, are expected to perform at the closing of the Olympics.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win men's ice hockey gold on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into overtime.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympics
Musician
National Olympic Committee
Milan
Canada
Italy
United States