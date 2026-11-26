Ukraine extradited to Germany and Turkey two foreign nationals who were wanted internationally for fraud. The extraditions took place on November 19 and 20, 2026. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

A man was extradited to Germany who, according to German law enforcement authorities, acted as part of a criminal group. Its members defrauded victims of more than UAH 2 million.

The foreign national was detained in the Kyiv region in August 2026. He had previously been detained in Ukraine at the end of 2019, but was not extradited at that time.

A 44-year-old citizen of Turkey was extradited to Turkey; under 18 convictions, he was sentenced to a total of nearly 65 years in prison.

According to the investigation, from 2015 to 2021, the man fraudulently seized citizens’ funds, illegally used other people’s bank cards, and carried out financial transactions without the consent of the account holders. At least 20 people suffered as a result of his actions.

In June 2026, he was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine through the "Mamalyha" checkpoint.

The decision to extradite the foreign nationals was made following extradition checks conducted by the Kyiv and Chernivtsi regional prosecutor’s offices, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The budget lost out on UAH 78 million due to a tax scheme: the funds were returned to the state