Ukraine does not trust Russian "peace guarantees", real actions are needed - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the USA, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing".

Ukraine does not trust Russian "peace guarantees", real actions are needed - Yermak

The words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about "the desire for peace and an end to the war" are worthless if they are not backed by real actions. This was stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Yermak noted, Ukraine no longer trusts Russian "peace guarantees." He recalled the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine gave up its reserves of Soviet nuclear weapons on its territory, and the United States, Great Britain, and Russia committed to guaranteeing Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence, and security.

Specifically, we only trust the guarantees provided by our friends and allies, namely the US, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing"

- Yermak stated.

To the question "What will Ukraine do if the Russians do not agree to the deployment of foreign troops as peacekeepers?", Yermak replied: "One cannot accept all of Russia's dictates. One must enter into the logic of negotiations. Yes, Russia will continue to resist. But it will have less room for maneuver."

Recall

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America.

At the same time, it is currently unknown exactly which countries are ready to send their military contingents - it is likely that these are Great Britain, France, and Germany.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine