Ukraine discusses with Italy the purchase of air defense systems using frozen assets of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister held talks with a delegation from the Italian defense industry. The parties discussed the possibility of purchasing Italian air defense systems with funds from frozen Russian assets.
Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anatoliy Klochko held talks with a delegation from the Defense Industry Agency of the Italian Ministry of Defense.
They discussed the possibility of using the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets, in particular, to purchase Italian-made air defense systems and ammunition for these systems.
We are interested in, among other things, ammunition of various calibers and air defense systems. However, it is important to understand the cost and timeframe within which they can be delivered to the Ukrainian Defense Forces
According to the press service of the Ministry, representatives of the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine got acquainted with the products of Italian defense companies.
The Italian delegation expressed the country's readiness to be not only an important partner in supporting Ukraine, but also to participate in the correct distribution of the EU budget to use all the capabilities of the Ukrainian industry, including
The parties agreed to continue working to implement the idea of creating joint industrial projects.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the involvement of the Alliance in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons based on the Danish model.