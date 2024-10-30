Ukraine conducts demonstration tests of drone swarms and guided munitions
17 Ukrainian manufacturing teams presented their developments of drone swarms and guided munitions. The tests were conducted with the participation of military and government officials, who provided recommendations for improving the products.
Recently, Ukraine's military and government officials have conducted demonstration tests of new Ukrainian developments - swarms of drones and guided munitions. This was stated by Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, reports UNN.
Representatives of Brave1, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the General Staff, and the National Guard joined the tests.
17 teams of manufacturers. 7 of them presented their developments in drone swarm technology, and 10 in guided munitions. These solutions were at different stages of readiness and showed different approaches to solving problems
According to him, thanks to these tests, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff saw what the Ukrainian manufacturer can do and gave their recommendations for improving the products.
The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been included in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This will allow for faster formation of the needs of the front and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.