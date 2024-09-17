For the first time, Ukrainian companies will be able to participate in tenders of the Drone Coalition - Ministry of Defense

For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers of unmanned technologies will be able to participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

To participate in the tender, manufacturers need to register on the UK Ministry of Defense website and submit their applications. Proposals for FPV drones will be accepted until October 14, and for interceptor drones until November 11.

All applications will be reviewed by the members of the Drone Coalition and the winners will be selected.

The goal of this coalition is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones in order to create a technological advantage over the enemy in the long term. It is important not only to scale up production in the West but also to support Ukrainian companies capable of producing such equipment. Therefore, for the first time, we are engaging domestic manufacturers to participate in tenders - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense explained that series of tenders includes two lots: for the production of advanced FPV drones and interceptor drones.

The winning companies will receive orders for the production of drones for further testing and evaluation. In case of successful test results, a large-scale order of FPV drones from the winning companies is planned.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is capable of producing 1.5-2 million drones, but lacks funding. At the same time, he said that Ukraine has already contracted a million drones and has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones.