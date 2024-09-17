For the first time, Ukrainian companies will be able to participate in tenders of the Drone Coalition - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111146 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179942 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144301 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147121 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188652 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178490 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 37876 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 95707 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66108 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39145 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57007 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178490 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205698 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194431 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157352 views
For the first time, Ukrainian companies will be able to participate in tenders of the Drone Coalition - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20468 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the possibility for Ukrainian drone manufacturers to participate in the Drone Coalition's tenders. The winners will receive orders for the production of FPV drones and interceptor drones for testing.

For the first time, Ukrainian manufacturers of unmanned technologies will be able to participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

To participate in the tender, manufacturers need to register on the UK Ministry of Defense website  and submit their applications. Proposals for FPV drones will be accepted until October 14, and for interceptor drones until November 11.

All applications will be reviewed by the members of the Drone Coalition and the winners will be selected.

Sibiga discusses investments in Ukrainian weapons with Danish Foreign Minister16.09.24, 19:34 • 26121 view

The goal of this coalition is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones in order to create a technological advantage over the enemy in the long term. It is important not only to scale up production in the West but also to support Ukrainian companies capable of producing such equipment. Therefore, for the first time, we are engaging domestic manufacturers to participate in tenders

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense explained that series of tenders includes two lots: for the production of advanced FPV drones and interceptor drones. 

The winning companies will receive orders for the production of drones for further testing and evaluation. In case of successful test results, a large-scale order of FPV drones from the winning companies is planned.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that  Ukraine is capable of producing 1.5-2 million drones, but lacks funding. At the same time, he said that Ukraine has already contracted a million drones and has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

