Sibiga discusses investments in Ukrainian weapons with Danish Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The officials discussed Ukraine's recovery, including investments in our defense industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Foreign Minister.

Details

had a conversation with Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during which he thanked Denmark for its leadership in supporting Ukraine in many areas, from the restoration of Mykolaiv region to direct investment in Ukrainian weapons. After my visit to the 21st Brigade, we discussed the needs of our soldiers and further cooperation in the defense sector - Sibiga said.

Diplomats also focused on strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of winter and coordinated positions ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Shmyhal discusses the needs of the Armed Forces and energy recovery with the leadership of the Danish Parliament

I thank Denmark and Minister Rasmussen for their willingness to join forces to engage more countries in promoting the Peace Formula - summarized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the next delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine will take place by the end of 2024. The exact number and date of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.