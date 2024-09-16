Sibiga discusses investments in Ukrainian weapons with Danish Foreign Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192230 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195195 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184320 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104984 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49685 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76388 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72664 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46897 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 53565 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192230 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199612 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147780 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142978 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159462 views
Sibiga discusses investments in Ukrainian weapons with Danish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26122 views

Minister Sibiga had a telephone conversation with Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen. They discussed Ukraine's recovery, investments in the defense industry, energy sustainability and coordination of positions before the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The officials discussed Ukraine's recovery, including investments in our defense industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Foreign Minister.

Details

 had a conversation with Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during which he thanked Denmark for its leadership in supporting Ukraine in many areas, from the restoration of Mykolaiv region to direct investment in Ukrainian weapons. After my visit to the 21st Brigade, we discussed the needs of our soldiers and further cooperation in the defense sector

- Sibiga said. 

Diplomats also focused on strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of winter and coordinated positions ahead of the UN General Assembly.

I thank Denmark and Minister Rasmussen for their willingness to join forces to engage more countries in promoting the Peace Formula

- summarized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the next delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine will take place by the end of 2024. The exact number and date of delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

