Shmyhal discusses the needs of the Armed Forces and energy recovery with the leadership of the Danish Parliament

On Thursday, September 12, the Prime Minister of Ukraine met with a delegation of the Danish Folketing leadership led by Mr. Speaker Søren Gele. The officials discussed military cooperation between the two countries and the restoration of Ukraine. The Ukrainian prime minister wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We discussed the biggest challenges now. Strengthening air defense, allowing Western weapons to strike military targets on enemy territory. Energy sector. We appreciate the help with equipment. We also touched upon our military needs. Denmark buys Ukrainian-made weapons for Ukraine, and this is a vivid example of support for our defense industry - Shmyhal says.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine called on Danish entrepreneurs to join reconstruction projects in Ukraine. According to him, Denmark's patronage of the reconstruction of Mykolaiv region is an example of responsible partnership and support for the region.

The leadership of the Danish Parliament assured of long-term support for Ukraine and thanked us for fighting and defending freedom throughout Europe - Denys Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Denmark has become the first NATO country to invest in Ukrainian arms production by signing a memorandum of understanding to purchase weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.