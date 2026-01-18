Ukraine commemorates victims of the Brovary plane crash three years ago
On January 18, Ukraine remembers the victims of the Brovary plane crash that occurred three years ago. At that time, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including Denys Monastyrskyi, and civilians died.
On Sunday, January 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, which occurred three years ago on this day. The leadership and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, including the head of the department Denys Monastyrskyi, died then. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
Details
In addition to Denys Monastyrskyi, the following people died in this helicopter crash:
- First Deputy
Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin;
- State Secretary
of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych;
- Deputy Head
of the Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetiana Shutiak;
- Head of the Department
of Protection Support of the DVB Mykhailo Pavlushko;
- Leading Inspector
of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi;
- Senior
operative officer for particularly important cases of the Department of Internal Security
of the NPU Andriy Marynchenko.
- Flight engineer,
warrant officer of the civil protection service Ivan Kasianov;
- Aircraft commander
Oleksandr Vasylenko;
- Second pilot Kostiantyn
Kovalenko.
Among the dead were also civilians - residents of the city of Brovary:
- Olena and Milana Ponomarenko;
- Maryna Hranovska;
- Tetiana Boichenko.
