Ukraine commemorates victims of the Brovary plane crash three years ago

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Sunday, January 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, which occurred three years ago on this day. The leadership and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, including the head of the department Denys Monastyrskyi, died then. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

In addition to Denys Monastyrskyi, the following people died in this helicopter crash:

First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin;

State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych;

Deputy Head of the Patronage Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Tetiana Shutiak;

Head of the Department of Protection Support of the DVB Mykhailo Pavlushko;

Leading Inspector of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mykola Anatskyi;

Senior operative officer for particularly important cases of the Department of Internal Security of the NPU Andriy Marynchenko.

Flight engineer, warrant officer of the civil protection service Ivan Kasianov;

Aircraft commander Oleksandr Vasylenko;

Second pilot Kostiantyn Kovalenko.

Among the dead were also civilians - residents of the city of Brovary:

Olena and Milana Ponomarenko;

Maryna Hranovska;

Tetiana Boichenko.

Recall

On January 14, 2026, Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro. More than 40 people died then, including children.