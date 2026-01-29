Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT

Within a few months, Ukraine may become significantly less dependent on American intelligence data. Europe can help with information, reports UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication's sources, if the US completely leaves Kyiv without assistance, including intelligence data, it will be a heavy blow for the Ukrainian army and, at the same time, will push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to more active actions to subjugate Ukraine.

At the same time, currently, the consequences of the cessation of American aid to Ukraine will not be as critical as it seemed a year ago. At that time, the US administration suspended aid to Ukraine after Donald Trump returned to the White House. In particular, it concerns the exchange of intelligence information and the supply of weapons.

At that moment, European countries, in particular France, began to help Ukraine. In January 2026, President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of intelligence information.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a strong intelligence unit for foreign operations. He added that the prospect for intelligence is external operations not just of influence, not just for obtaining data, obtaining agents, but real combat and other asymmetric operations that are necessary to protect Ukraine's interests.