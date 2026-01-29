Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 846 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 7868 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 16768 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 25584 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 26227 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 23541 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 20878 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 21338 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 23288 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 15362 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 15684 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 10122 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians05:26 AM • 8114 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 11492 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 10453 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 45425 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 74316 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 99182 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 78283 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 97273 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 15352 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 42349 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 40557 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 47125 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 49650 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y

Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukraine could become significantly less dependent on American intelligence as Europe is ready to provide information. This would reduce the criticality of a halt in American aid.

Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT

Within a few months, Ukraine may become significantly less dependent on American intelligence data. Europe can help with information, reports UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication's sources, if the US completely leaves Kyiv without assistance, including intelligence data, it will be a heavy blow for the Ukrainian army and, at the same time, will push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to more active actions to subjugate Ukraine.

At the same time, currently, the consequences of the cessation of American aid to Ukraine will not be as critical as it seemed a year ago. At that time, the US administration suspended aid to Ukraine after Donald Trump returned to the White House. In particular, it concerns the exchange of intelligence information and the supply of weapons.

At that moment, European countries, in particular France, began to help Ukraine. In January 2026, President Emmanuel Macron stated that his country now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of intelligence information.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a strong intelligence unit for foreign operations. He added that the prospect for intelligence is external operations not just of influence, not just for obtaining data, obtaining agents, but real combat and other asymmetric operations that are necessary to protect Ukraine's interests.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
US Elections
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine