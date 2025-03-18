Ukraine calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which led to casualties. Kyiv calls for the restoration of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid.
Kyiv is concerned about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza and calls for the restoration of the ceasefire regime and the release of all hostages. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.
We are following with great concern the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which has already led to numerous casualties among civilians. We call on all parties to abide by their obligations and avoid further violence, which could have catastrophic consequences for the region
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that it is necessary to restore the ceasefire, release all hostages and resume humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza.
Earlier
As UNN reported, the Israel Defense Forces called on residents of eastern Gaza to evacuate immediately.
Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas facilities. According to Gaza medical services, it was previously known that the death toll exceeded 230, but the figures on casualties were later updated.
As a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, five Hamas leaders and officials were killed, including Issam ad-Daalis, chairman of the Hamas government action committee, Al-Arabiya reports.