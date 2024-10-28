Ukraine became the 179th member of the International Fund for Rural Development - what does it mean
Ukraine has joined the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized UN agency. Ukrainian farmers will have access to preferential financing, grants and international tenders.
Ukraine has joined the International Fund for Rural Development (IFAD). This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.
It is reported that Ukraine has become the 179th member country of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the only United Nations agency focused on agricultural transformation, rural economic development and food systems. IFAD's priority is the development of small farming.
Their support will allow producers to increase their competitiveness, strengthen their market positions and influence the development of the country's agricultural sector as a whole
He also said that Ukrainian producers will have access to low-cost financial resources, grant support, participation in the Fund's tenders for the procurement of goods and services, and investments to support sustainable development. In particular, in the following areas:
- increase productivity
- increase in income
- innovative technologies
- Resilience to crises and climate change
In September, the Verkhovna Rada ratified Ukraine's accession to the Agreement Establishing the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). As a result, farmers will have access to the Fund's database and its international developments, and will be able to participate in the Fund's tenders for the purchase of goods and services for the implementation of programs.
