Ukraine became an associate member of the largest organization of NATO reserve officers

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74985 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107248 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102747 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukraine became an associate member of the largest organization of NATO reserve officers

Ukraine became an associate member of the largest organization of NATO reserve officers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50508 views

Ukraine has joined the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR) as an associate member. The decision was unanimously supported by the heads of national associations of reserve officers of NATO countries.

Ukraine has gained associate membership in the world's largest organization of NATO reserve officers - the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR). This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the ministry, the decision to join was unanimously supported by the heads of the national associations of reserve officers of the North Atlantic Alliance. Currently, only Ukraine, Switzerland, and Austria are associate members of CIOR among NATO partner countries.

"This is a historic step that should have taken place 23 years ago. Joining the CIOR opens up new opportunities for Ukraine, primarily in the development of reserve forces and deepening cooperation with NATO," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, who headed the Ukrainian delegation to Brussels.

Melnyk also emphasized Ukraine's readiness not only to adopt the best practices of its allies, but also to share its own unique experience in training reservists and organizing defense.

CIOR President Colonel Jörn Buo congratulated Ukraine on becoming an associate member. He emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and skills between reservists from NATO and partner countries.

"We sincerely welcome Ukrainian reservists to our community. We have a lot to learn from each other, and the exchange of values, knowledge, skills and invaluable real-world experience will benefit all participants and strengthen the foundations of our freedoms and security," he emphasized.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Austria
Switzerland
Brussels
Ukraine

