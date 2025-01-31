Ukraine became an associate member of the largest organization of NATO reserve officers

Ukraine has gained associate membership in the world's largest organization of NATO reserve officers - the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve (CIOR). This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to the ministry, the decision to join was unanimously supported by the heads of the national associations of reserve officers of the North Atlantic Alliance. Currently, only Ukraine, Switzerland, and Austria are associate members of CIOR among NATO partner countries.

"This is a historic step that should have taken place 23 years ago. Joining the CIOR opens up new opportunities for Ukraine, primarily in the development of reserve forces and deepening cooperation with NATO," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, who headed the Ukrainian delegation to Brussels.

Melnyk also emphasized Ukraine's readiness not only to adopt the best practices of its allies, but also to share its own unique experience in training reservists and organizing defense.

CIOR President Colonel Jörn Buo congratulated Ukraine on becoming an associate member. He emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and skills between reservists from NATO and partner countries.

"We sincerely welcome Ukrainian reservists to our community. We have a lot to learn from each other, and the exchange of values, knowledge, skills and invaluable real-world experience will benefit all participants and strengthen the foundations of our freedoms and security," he emphasized.