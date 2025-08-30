$41.260.06
Ukraine Aviation Day and International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances: what else is celebrated on August 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Today, August 30, Ukraine celebrates Aviation Day. The world also honors the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, and truckers celebrate their professional day.

Ukraine Aviation Day and International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances: what else is celebrated on August 30

Today, August 30, marks Aviation Day of Ukraine and the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Truckers also celebrate their professional day, writes UNN.

Aviation Day of Ukraine

The holiday was introduced on August 16, 1993, by order of President Leonid Kravchuk. The air traffic of our state covers five regions – about 730 thousand km2. The country has a large number of airports, aircraft manufacturing enterprises, aviation schools, colleges, and universities. In addition, there is an International Training Center. Ukraine has created a combined civil-military air traffic organization system, there are naval aviation brigades and squadrons, and a naval helicopter squadron.

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

The abduction of individuals and the intimidation of their loved ones and relatives is considered a strategy of terror. Since 1980, the number of abducted and missing persons under unexplained circumstances reaches about 53,000 people annually. The UN also warns of a growing number of reports of persecution, intimidation, and ill-treatment of witnesses and relatives of missing persons.

The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature28.08.25, 19:00 • 3060 views

Birthday of the electric vacuum cleaner

On this day in 1901, the Englishman Hubert Cecil Booth received a patent for his invention – the vacuum cleaner. He was inspired to create the device by a device that was used to blow dust off seats on trains. Hubert concluded that it would be more effective to suck up dust rather than blow it away.

Trucker's Day

This profession first developed in the USA, Canada, and Australia. Later, truckers appeared all over the world. Truckers spend most of their lives on the road, sleeping in motels and eating in roadside cafes. The specifics of this work led to the creation of an entire subculture, a peculiar worldview. In the truck cabin, behind the driver's seat, there is a compartment for rest, called a "sleeper". In large American trucking rigs, sometimes there are entire rooms behind the cabin.

Ivan Franko's great-grandson died on the birthday of his prominent great-grandfather27.08.25, 12:07 • 3505 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEvents
