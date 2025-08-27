Ivan Franko's great-grandson died on the birthday of his prominent great-grandfather

Petro Halushchak, great-grandson of Ivan Franko and grandson of Petro Franko, passed away on the birthday of his prominent great-grandfather. This was reported by Bohdan Lazorak, director of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Nahuyevychi", writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Bohdan Lazorak, director of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Nahuyevychi", Petro Halushchak died on the night of August 27 at 4:00 AM after a long and severe illness.

He was not only a devoted admirer of the legacy of his legendary great-grandfather Ivan Franko, but also a father of six children, an inspirer of numerous Ukrainian cultural initiatives, and a promoter of the idea "And You are Franko! And We are all Frankos!".

The time of the funeral service will be announced later by the Family and the Franko Museum-Estate in Nahuyevychi. – Lazorak wrote on his Facebook page.

Recall

On August 27, 1856, Ivan Franko, a prominent Ukrainian writer and poet, was born. He created over 6,000 works, using about a hundred pseudonyms.