Ukraine announces the launch of the Unified Utility Services Platform

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch a single platform for housing and communal services this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"More protection, more new digital projects, more documents and services in Diia. We are planning to launch the Single Platform for Housing and Utility Services this year. We will improve control over the quality of services and create an effective tool for interaction between consumers, suppliers, and the state," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he said that the government's key economic philosophy is the "Made in Ukraine" program, and the main state support will be directed to it.

"We will actively develop deep processing to increase exports of value-added products. We also plan to launch new instruments to attract investment and insure risks caused by the war," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reportedthat the Ministry of Digital Transformation is thinking about a service to enable citizens to provide feedback on the work of government agencies.