Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied

Ukrenergo announced that on November 24, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

Restrictions will be in effect throughout the day – from 00:00 to 23:59, with queues from 0.5 to 3 and for industrial consumers according to the power limitation schedule. The time and volume of outages may change, so Ukrenergo urges to follow updates on the official pages of regional power distribution companies.

