Ukraine and Turkey discussed Zelenskyy's planned visit - media

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 308 views

01:55 PM • 14201 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13328 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13758 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42556 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44748 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68120 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60922 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66567 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152381 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
01:55 PM • 14145 views

12:09 PM • 42508 views

09:23 AM • 60906 views

09:07 AM • 65088 views

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79393 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4138 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17207 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22235 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33549 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58906 views
Ukraine and Turkey discussed Zelenskyy's planned visit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Hakan Fidan and Andriy Sybiha discussed peace initiatives and Zelenskyy's planned visit to Ankara. Turkey is ready to hold negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve peace.

Ukraine and Turkey discussed Zelenskyy's planned visit - media

Turkish Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian Andriy Sybiha discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's planned visit to Ankara during a meeting on Wednesday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reportedly met ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

The source said that Fidan confirmed Turkey's readiness to hold any peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, without going into details.

Sybiha himself said in X that during our meeting he thanked Fidan for inviting me to Turkey and informed him about the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front.

"The epicenter of world diplomacy is now in Turkey, which plays an active mediating role. We are grateful for this. I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace, our immediate and unconditional readiness for a complete and lasting ceasefire, as well as our proposal for a direct meeting at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia. putin must stop rejecting a ceasefire and avoid meeting with President Zelenskyy. We had a thorough conversation about ways to advance a meaningful peace process. I am grateful to my colleague for his support and valuable advice," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

Addition

The head of the Kremlin, volodymyr putin, has not yet agreed to personally participate in the negotiations in Turkey, scheduled for Thursday, despite the fact that he himself proposed it. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would not negotiate with any representative of Russia other than putin himself.

US President Donald Trump continued to express interest in traveling to Turkey for a possible high-stakes meeting between Zelenskyy and putin, saying on Wednesday that putin "would like me to be there" and that it remains a "possibility".

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
