Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Ukraine and the Council of Europe to sign an agreement on the establishment of a tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

This event is historic and will bring closer the punishment of those guilty of genocidal crimes.

Ukraine and the Council of Europe to sign an agreement on the establishment of a tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation

Ukraine, together with the Council of Europe, will sign an agreement this week on the creation of a Special Tribunal, which will be a step towards bringing Russia to justice for war crimes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

As stated by Yevheniya Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, "Ukraine, together with the Council of Europe, will sign an agreement this week that will bring Russia closer to accountability." She emphasized that "this is truly a historic event."

According to Mariia Mezentseva-Fedorenko, head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to PACE, a number of important resolutions are expected to be adopted. In particular, "legal and human rights aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine" and "support for political negotiations to ensure the exchange and release of prisoners of war."

She emphasized that the agenda includes "fundamental issues concerning Russian aggression – justice and punishment for all involved in genocidal crimes, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression (creation of a Special Tribunal)." It also concerns "compensation for all victims – the Register of Damages and Compensations," as well as "the return of all children illegally deported by Russia and detained prisoners, and the conditions of their detention, access, and monitoring."

Mezentseva-Fedorenko reported that PACE will also consider issues of "promoting inclusive participation in parliamentary life," "protecting human rights in sports," "the Olympic movement and peace," "migration management," and "sustainable and socially just energy transition."

In addition, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela – the country currently chairing the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe – will speak on the sidelines of the session.

Additionally

Yevheniya Kravchuk reported on Facebook that "today, the President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg, spoke at PACE."

We expect an important decision: authorizing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, to sign an agreement with Ukraine on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression

– Kravchuk reported.

Recall

As UNN wrote, Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych reported that the process of creating a special tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine will be completed quite quickly. The special tribunal will be able to issue verdicts that will be recognized by an international court.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
Malta
Croatia
Ukraine
