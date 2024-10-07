Ukraine and Slovakia to create an Eastern European energy hub: what is expected

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub aimed at using gas storage facilities, developing the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperating in the nuclear industry. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We also agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub aimed at utilizing gas storage facilities, developing the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperating in the nuclear industry. This will strengthen not only the energy security of our two countries, but also the security of the entire Eastern European region - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Slovakia is the second largest country in terms of both emergency and commercial electricity transmission to Ukraine, which allows it to respond to wartime energy challenges.

Shmyhal also added that in the energy sector, Ukraine and Slovakia are also implementing a joint project to modernize the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany electrical interconnector.

The Ukraine Facility program provides funding for the work. The project should be completed on both sides by the end of 2028. As a result, we will expand our export and import capabilities and strengthen the energy security of both countries - Shmyhal added.

Recall

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement for Russian gas. The goal is to impose sanctions on Russian gas and deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons.