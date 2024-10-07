Ukraine and Slovakia to create an Eastern European energy hub: what is expected

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58099 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165334 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136928 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142598 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112047 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104735 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96457 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109043 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111141 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41576 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49097 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165334 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188464 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141517 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154598 views
Actual
Ukraine and Slovakia to create an Eastern European energy hub: what is expected

Ukraine and Slovakia to create an Eastern European energy hub: what is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12697 views

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to create an energy hub to utilize gas storage facilities and develop the nuclear industry. The project includes the modernization of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector by 2028.

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub aimed at using gas storage facilities, developing the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperating in the nuclear industry. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We also agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub aimed at utilizing gas storage facilities, developing the Mukachevo interconnector, and cooperating in the nuclear industry. This will strengthen not only the energy security of our two countries, but also the security of the entire Eastern European region

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that Slovakia is the second largest country in terms of both emergency and commercial electricity transmission to Ukraine, which allows it to respond to wartime energy challenges.

Shmyhal also added that in the energy sector, Ukraine and Slovakia are also implementing a joint project to modernize the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany electrical interconnector.

The Ukraine Facility program provides funding for the work. The project should be completed on both sides by the end of 2028. As a result, we will expand our export and import capabilities and strengthen the energy security of both countries

- Shmyhal added.

Recall

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine will not extend the transit agreement for Russian gas. The goal is to impose sanctions on Russian gas and deprive the Kremlin of profits from the sale of hydrocarbons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

