Ukraine and Poland discussed the creation of joint defense factories - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha made an official visit to Poland on August 1 at the invitation of the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski. The main task is to create joint defense enterprises. This is reported by UNN, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukrainians and Poles are allied nations who have repeatedly proven this with historical joint victories. From Orsha and Hadiach to the "Miracle on the Vistula" and the current war. We know how to defeat Moscow, and we are capable of it when we are together - Sybiha emphasized.

The ministers' negotiations took place at the Sikorski Dwor-Hobielin residence. The heads of foreign policy departments discussed the development of intergovernmental cooperation, particularly in the defense sector. Among the priorities are the creation of joint defense enterprises, weapons production, and strengthening military-technical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to issues of sanctions policy, coordination of actions to increase pressure on Russia, and the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

