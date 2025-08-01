Ukraine and Poland discussed the creation of joint defense factories - MFA

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
05:22 PM • 13429 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 59389 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 66412 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 42643 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 56774 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 118153 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65279 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153960 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150728 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131209 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.3m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 71206 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM • 30935 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 49048 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 51228 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"05:36 PM • 19435 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 59409 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 51278 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 66428 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 71245 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 118161 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 49091 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 72851 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 150734 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 186555 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 243395 views
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
The Guardian
An-178
Mi-24

Ukraine and Poland discussed the creation of joint defense factories - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha visited Poland for talks on establishing joint defense enterprises. The parties discussed strengthening military-technical cooperation and sanction pressure on Russia.

Ukraine and Poland discussed the creation of joint defense factories - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha made an official visit to Poland on August 1 at the invitation of the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski. The main task is to create joint defense enterprises. This is reported by UNN, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukrainians and Poles are allied nations who have repeatedly proven this with historical joint victories. From Orsha and Hadiach to the "Miracle on the Vistula" and the current war. We know how to defeat Moscow, and we are capable of it when we are together

- Sybiha emphasized.

The ministers' negotiations took place at the Sikorski Dwor-Hobielin residence. The heads of foreign policy departments discussed the development of intergovernmental cooperation, particularly in the defense sector. Among the priorities are the creation of joint defense enterprises, weapons production, and strengthening military-technical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to issues of sanctions policy, coordination of actions to increase pressure on Russia, and the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held first conversation with elected Polish President Nawrocki: agreed on exchange of visits31.07.25, 13:28 • 3350 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
Radosław Sikorski
Poland