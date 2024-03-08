Ukraine and Poland are close to resolving the import conflict

Negotiations with Warsaw will soon lead to a resolution of the disputed import situation, Taras Kachka said in an interview with Euractiv, UNN reports .

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, in an interview with Euractiv portal, said that negotiations with Warsaw will soon lead to the introduction of security measures to protect Polish farmers from the flow of Ukrainian agricultural imports.

According to him, Ukraine and Poland are working to resolve tensions on their common border, where Polish farmers have organized blockades and thrown away Ukrainian grain in recent weeks to protest the "overflow" of Ukrainian imports to their markets.

In his speech after the European Parliament's Trade Committee (INTA) voted to extend trade benefits for Ukraine until June 2025, Taras Kachka said that Ukraine is ready to embark on a more flexible trade system with the European Union that will take into account the specific needs and conditions of EU member states.

We are very close to developing measures that will be individualized, temporary, and useful in restoring trust between all stakeholders Kachka said.

Recall

Poland is holding informal talks with the EU president to exempt Polish farmers from some provisions of the European Green Deal due to fears that neighborhood with Ukraine could harm the agricultural market.