Ukraine and Germany agreed on investments in defense production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Zelenskyy announced additional investments in weapons production in Ukraine and Germany. In particular, it concerns the production of drones and missiles to enhance long-range capabilities.

Ukraine and Germany agreed on investments in defense production - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Germany have agreed on additional investments in Ukrainian production both on the territory of our state and in Germany. We are talking primarily about strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports.

Details

We have agreed on additional investments in production. This is important for us, it is a continuation of our meeting with Friedrich Merz. I am grateful to Minister Pistorius for this assistance and these decisions.

- Zelenskyy said. 

He added that in this case we are talking about production both in Ukraine and in Germany.

As for investments in production, we are talking not only about production in Ukraine, but also about production in Germany.

- the head of state noted. 

Zelenskyy also specified that we are primarily talking about the production of drones and missiles that will enhance long-range capabilities.

When we talk about production, it's our drones, it's the production of missiles and other long-range capabilities.

- Zelenskyy explained. 

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that strategic bombers hit during Operation "Spider" were used by Russia to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory. A total of 41 aircraft were destroyed or damaged. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

