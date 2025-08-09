Ukraine and Finland have the longest borders with the Russian Federation in Europe: Zelenskyy coordinated positions with Stubb for productive work with the USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The leaders coordinated their positions for the most productive joint work with the USA, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The President of Ukraine emphasized: it is important that America has the determination and ability to end the war, Ukraine welcomes the desire of US President Donald Trump to end the killings. Zelenskyy noted that it is necessary to act wisely and in a coordinated manner to respond to Russia's desire to prolong the war and gain more territorial spoils.

Zelenskyy thanked Stubb for his support and noted that Ukraine and Finland have the longest borders with Russia in Europe, and the peoples of both states are well aware of the threats this entails.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland agreed to continue working together for common security, summarized the Presidential Office.

