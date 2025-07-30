Ukraine and Finland can hold a separate defense forum: Sybiha proposes to consider the possibility

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the leadership and members of the Association of Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries. They discussed further defense cooperation, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

I thanked Finland, its government, business, and people for supporting Ukraine, and most importantly, for timely military assistance. Finland understands very well what it means to resist brutal and unprovoked aggression from Moscow. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties also discussed practical ways for further development of mutually beneficial defense cooperation. It is emphasized that Ukraine is a contributor to security and innovative defense technologies.

I invited Finnish companies to participate in the next international defense industry forum in Ukraine this autumn and suggested considering the possibility of holding a separate Ukrainian-Finnish defense forum. - Sybiha reported.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also expressed our state's interest in Finland's unique experience in building shelter facilities.

We are grateful to our Finnish friends for their leadership in the relevant coalition and hope for the development of its activities. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addition

18 EU member states expressed interest in receiving loans worth 127 billion euros under the SAFE defense instrument. The SAFE program will mobilize up to 150 billion euros in investments, and Ukraine expects investments in its defense.

Leading Ukrainian allies in Europe plan to apply to the EU for tens of billions of euros in loans for joint arms procurement for Ukraine and strengthening their own defense. The SAFE program provides loans for weapons, financed by EU debt with a 45-year repayment period.