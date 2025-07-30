Ukraine and Finland can hold a separate defense forum: Sybiha proposes to consider the possibility

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20824 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 25541 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 55920 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 66990 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 57686 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 65645 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 116412 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 51034 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 68476 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65616 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
98%
746mm
Popular news
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 124624 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 111672 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 79541 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 31538 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 40735 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20836 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 40898 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 79793 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 124893 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 116453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vadym Filashkin
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 31640 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 119643 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 186603 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 235383 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 168405 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Ukraine and Finland can hold a separate defense forum: Sybiha proposes to consider the possibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed defense cooperation with the Association of Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries. Ukraine invited Finnish companies to an international defense forum and expressed interest in Finland's experience in building shelters.

Ukraine and Finland can hold a separate defense forum: Sybiha proposes to consider the possibility

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the leadership and members of the Association of Finnish Defense and Aerospace Industries. They discussed further defense cooperation, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

I thanked Finland, its government, business, and people for supporting Ukraine, and most importantly, for timely military assistance. Finland understands very well what it means to resist brutal and unprovoked aggression from Moscow.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties also discussed practical ways for further development of mutually beneficial defense cooperation. It is emphasized that Ukraine is a contributor to security and innovative defense technologies.

I invited Finnish companies to participate in the next international defense industry forum in Ukraine this autumn and suggested considering the possibility of holding a separate Ukrainian-Finnish defense forum.

- Sybiha reported.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also expressed our state's interest in Finland's unique experience in building shelter facilities.

We are grateful to our Finnish friends for their leadership in the relevant coalition and hope for the development of its activities.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Addition

18 EU member states expressed interest in receiving loans worth 127 billion euros under the SAFE defense instrument. The SAFE program will mobilize up to 150 billion euros in investments, and Ukraine expects investments in its defense.

Leading Ukrainian allies in Europe plan to apply to the EU for tens of billions of euros in loans for joint arms procurement for Ukraine and strengthening their own defense. The SAFE program provides loans for weapons, financed by EU debt with a 45-year repayment period.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Finland
Ukraine