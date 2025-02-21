Ukraine and Europe must act together: Shmyhal discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia and assistance to Ukraine with Kallas

As part of the coordination of actions on the eve of the European Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, during which he outlined a number of key points regarding EU-Ukraine cooperation.

Ukraine and Europe must act together and with a united front to ensure lasting peace on the European continent. It is important to continue military support for Ukraine and ensure uninterrupted supply of equipment and weapons, said Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

In a discussion ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, the Ukrainian Prime Minister thanked the EU High Representative for agreeing on the 16th package of sanctions at the level of EU ambassadors.

We expect that restrictions will continue to be tightened. - the Prime Minister of Ukraine said in a statement

