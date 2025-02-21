Ukraine and Europe must act together: Shmyhal discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia and assistance to Ukraine with Kallas

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20768 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 40008 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96930 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116599 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148964 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90149 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 46383 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105548 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57890 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40332 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 79540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139893 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172392 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 40332 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132677 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134565 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163035 views
Actual
Ukraine and Europe must act together: Shmyhal discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia and assistance to Ukraine with Kallas

Ukraine and Europe must act together: Shmyhal discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia and assistance to Ukraine with Kallas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22879 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Vice-President of the European Commission on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. The parties discussed military support for Ukraine and ensuring peace in Europe.

As part of the coordination of actions on the eve of the European Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, during which he outlined a number of key points regarding EU-Ukraine cooperation.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

 Ukraine and Europe must act together and with a united front to ensure lasting peace on the European continent.  It is important to continue military support for Ukraine and ensure uninterrupted supply of equipment and weapons, said Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a telephone conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

In a discussion ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, the Ukrainian Prime Minister thanked the EU High Representative for agreeing on the 16th package of sanctions at the level of EU ambassadors. 

We expect that restrictions will continue to be tightened.

- the Prime Minister of Ukraine said in a statement

Recall

The day before, the Prime Minister of Ukraine said that had a constructive meeting with Keith Kellogg, the US President's representative. They discussed issues of a just peace, security guarantees and joint development of defense production.

Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's gas infrastructure and hits the energy sector: Shmyhal told what is happening in the south21.02.25, 13:08 • 35928 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising