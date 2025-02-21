ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's gas infrastructure and hits the energy sector: Shmyhal told what is happening in the south

Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's gas infrastructure and hits the energy sector: Shmyhal told what is happening in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35921 views

Russians are deliberately attacking Ukraine's gas production and energy facilities in an attempt to cause a humanitarian catastrophe. Following the latest attacks in the south of the country, power engineers have been restoring heat supply in Mykolaiv and Odesa around the clock.

The Russians are not giving up their attempts to destroy the Ukrainian gas infrastructure in order to leave Ukraine without its own gas. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

The enemy keeps trying to destroy our gas infrastructure to leave Ukraine without its own gas. They are targeting production facilities with missiles. Attacks are taking place almost every day. Despite all this terror, the situation in the energy sector remains under control. I am grateful to our power engineers for this

- Shmyhal said.

He also noted that Russia continues to launch massive missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities.

The enemy is doing this with the sole purpose of causing a humanitarian catastrophe, leaving our cities without heating, water and electricity. In recent days, the enemy has been particularly active in attacking the south of Ukraine: Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa. As a result of the attacks, some of these cities were left without electricity and heating

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, all responsible departments and energy companies worked 24/7 to repair the damaged equipment. 

"We managed to restore heat supply to Mykolaiv within 24 hours. Tens of thousands of people have already had their electricity and heat restored. We are also returning heat to Odesa. Two boiler houses have resumed operation. Hospitals, schools and kindergartens are already heated. Specialists are working to fix internal heating systems in residential buildings," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

On February 20 it was reported that Russian troops carried out a massive drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure at night, damaging production facilities and working to stabilize gas supplies.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

