Ukraine and Estonia will soon sign a bilateral security agreement

Estonia will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine and allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually to military support for Kiev. This was announced by Estonian Foreign Minister Markus Tsakhkni during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reports UNN.

Estonia has decided to conclude a bilateral ( security - Ed.) agreement with Ukraine, which will soon be officially signed - Tsakhkni says.

According to him, in addition to issues of cooperation, accountability and responsibility, 0.25% of Estonia's GDP will be allocated annually for military support.

"We are talking about 120 million euros - this will help to squeeze Russia out of here. We believe that this is a very eloquent indicator that Estonia wants to help Ukraine bear this burden," the Estonian foreign minister added.

Recall

Earlier, Ukraine signed documents with Norway, Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.

Estonia allowed to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine: the president signed the law