Estonia allowed to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine: the president signed the law

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138608 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237384 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171284 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163391 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218846 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112933 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205473 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64955 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109247 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104943 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231574 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218791 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2814 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12192 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109247 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158206 views
Estonia allowed to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine: the president signed the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101152 views

Estonian President Alar Karis has signed a law allowing frozen Russian assets to be used to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the war, but only to those who have been proven to have actively participated in or contributed to military aggression.

Estonian President Alar Karis has signed a law that will allow the use of Russian assets frozen under sanctions to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the war. This is reported in YNN with reference to ERR.

Details 

According to Karis, according to the law, only the property of those "whose connection with the commission or assistance of an illegal act has been established and sufficiently proven"can be confiscated and used for damages.

"Therefore, the fact that someone's assets have been frozen due to international sanctions is not a sufficient reason for alienation of property," Alar Karis said. 

The president added that the adopted law should be interpreted in such a way that the transfer of property concerns those who took an active part in committing military aggression or violating the norms of warfare.

Karis acknowledged that confiscation of property in connection with participation in military aggression may raise unclear legal issues, but "Parliament should be able to make a political choice even in such an unclear situation.

"Regardless of what one might think about the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we must find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to receive compensation from those responsible for causing harm," the president concluded.

Recall

On May 15, the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) approved the law on the use of frozen funds of individuals of the Russian Federation to compensate for losses caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

