Estonia allowed to use frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine: the president signed the law

Estonian President Alar Karis has signed a law that will allow the use of Russian assets frozen under sanctions to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the war. This is reported in YNN with reference to ERR.

According to Karis, according to the law, only the property of those "whose connection with the commission or assistance of an illegal act has been established and sufficiently proven"can be confiscated and used for damages.

"Therefore, the fact that someone's assets have been frozen due to international sanctions is not a sufficient reason for alienation of property," Alar Karis said.

The president added that the adopted law should be interpreted in such a way that the transfer of property concerns those who took an active part in committing military aggression or violating the norms of warfare.

Karis acknowledged that confiscation of property in connection with participation in military aggression may raise unclear legal issues, but "Parliament should be able to make a political choice even in such an unclear situation.

"Regardless of what one might think about the solution chosen in Estonia, there is no doubt that we must find effective ways to guarantee the right of victims of aggression to receive compensation from those responsible for causing harm," the president concluded.

On May 15, the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) approved the law on the use of frozen funds of individuals of the Russian Federation to compensate for losses caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine.