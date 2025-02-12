Ukraine and Estonia start a new stage of tax system digitalization: Kravchenko gives details

Ukraine and Estonia have signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation and implementation of the project "Support for the digitalization of tax administration of the State Tax Service of Ukraine". This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

The State Tax Service of Ukraine is launching a new stage of cooperation with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) to strengthen the digitalization of tax administration. The relevant Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation and implementation of the project "Support to the digitalization of tax administration of the State Tax Service of Ukraine" was signed with ETCB Director General Raigo Uukkivi - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the project will last for two years. Working groups have already been formed and will begin active work in early March.

Mr. Kravchenko noted that the Estonian tax system is considered one of the best in the world and is characterized by advanced digital technologies.

He spoke about the main areas of cooperation:

- Digitalization of tax administration and management

- Learning from Estonia's experience in digitalization of services and data protection

- Automation of tax debt collection processes

- Preparation for the integration of the STS IT systems into the EU systems, in particular, VAT, excise and connection of the STS to secure information exchange systems

In addition, Kravchenko said that the State Tax Service of Ukraine has already made significant progress in the digitalization of tax processes, with 100% of VAT payers reporting electronically and the percentage of electronic reporting by all taxpayers as of January 1, 2025, at 97.5%.

Further changes are aimed at reducing administrative pressure, simplifying interaction with taxpayers, and minimizing opportunities for abuse. We also continue to actively work on digitalization and adaptation of our processes in line with EU standards. This involves the gradual integration of the STS IT systems with the European systems, which requires a detailed analysis of legislative and technical aspects - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, an important step on this way will be the screening under the 16th negotiating chapter "Taxation", which will take place in June.

We make every effort to ensure its successful passage. We work with the team 24/7 to create a modern digital tax system that meets European standards - said the head of the State Tax Service.

