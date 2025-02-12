Ukraine and Estonia start a new stage of tax system digitalization: Kravchenko gives details

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44647 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90649 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117170 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102550 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113230 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159189 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103367 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94793 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100723 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149478 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181653 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100723 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106490 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136792 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138597 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166534 views
Actual
Ukraine and Estonia start a new stage of tax system digitalization: Kravchenko gives details

Ukraine and Estonia start a new stage of tax system digitalization: Kravchenko gives details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27319 views

Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with Estonia on cooperation in the digitalization of tax administration. The project will last for two years and includes digitalization of services, data protection, and integration with EU systems.

Ukraine and Estonia have signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation and implementation of the project "Support for the digitalization of tax administration of the State Tax Service of Ukraine". This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

The State Tax Service of Ukraine is launching a new stage of cooperation with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) to strengthen the digitalization of tax administration. The relevant Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation and implementation of the project "Support to the digitalization of tax administration of the State Tax Service of Ukraine" was signed with ETCB Director General Raigo Uukkivi 

- Kravchenko said.

According to him, the project will last for two years. Working groups have already been formed and will begin active work in early March.

Mr. Kravchenko noted that the Estonian tax system is considered one of the best in the world and is characterized by advanced digital technologies.

He spoke about the main areas of cooperation:

- Digitalization of tax administration and management

- Learning from Estonia's experience in digitalization of services and data protection

- Automation of tax debt collection processes

- Preparation for the integration of the STS IT systems into the EU systems, in particular, VAT, excise and connection of the STS to secure information exchange systems

Termination of unreasonable blocking of invoices: Kravchenko outlines the main tasks for tax authorities07.01.25, 15:31 • 19805 views

In addition, Kravchenko said that the State Tax Service of Ukraine has already made significant progress in the digitalization of tax processes, with 100% of VAT payers reporting electronically and the percentage of electronic reporting by all taxpayers as of January 1, 2025, at 97.5%.

Further changes are aimed at reducing administrative pressure, simplifying interaction with taxpayers, and minimizing opportunities for abuse. We also continue to actively work on digitalization and adaptation of our processes in line with EU standards. This involves the gradual integration of the STS IT systems with the European systems, which requires a detailed analysis of legislative and technical aspects

 - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, an important step on this way will be the screening under the 16th negotiating chapter "Taxation", which will take place in June.

We make every effort to ensure its successful passage. We work with the team 24/7 to create a modern digital tax system that meets European standards 

- said the head of the State Tax Service.

Kravchenko instructed to create consulting centers to solve problems with tax invoices04.02.25, 17:42 • 33990 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising