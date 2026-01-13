$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 4018 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 7762 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14942 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 16086 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20757 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30861 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47812 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35695 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33910 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59643 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Cyprus invited Ukraine to an informal meeting of EU culture ministers: Berezhnaya shared details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhnaya, and the Minister of Culture of Cyprus, Vasiliki Kassianidou, discussed the preservation of Ukraine's cultural heritage and the development of cooperation. Cyprus invited Ukraine to a meeting of EU culture ministers in 2026.

Cyprus invited Ukraine to an informal meeting of EU culture ministers: Berezhnaya shared details
Photo: Ministry of Culture of Ukraine

Head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna, held an online meeting with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, Vassiliki Kassianidou. This strengthens cooperation between the two countries in the cultural sphere, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture.

Details

As noted by the department, the meeting was dedicated to the issues of preserving and restoring Ukraine's cultural heritage in wartime conditions, as well as developing bilateral cultural cooperation.

Berezhna thanked the Cypriot side for its support and emphasized the importance of the cultural dimension of cooperation during Cyprus's presidency of the EU Council.

At the same time, Cyprus invited Ukraine to join an informal meeting of EU culture ministers in March 2026. Key topics there will be cultural rights and combating illicit trafficking in cultural property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna, attended a government meeting with her newborn daughter, Osaka.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCultureNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Tetiana Berezhna
European Union
Ukraine
Cyprus