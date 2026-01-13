Cyprus invited Ukraine to an informal meeting of EU culture ministers: Berezhnaya shared details
The Head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhnaya, and the Minister of Culture of Cyprus, Vasiliki Kassianidou, discussed the preservation of Ukraine's cultural heritage and the development of cooperation. Cyprus invited Ukraine to a meeting of EU culture ministers in 2026.
Head of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna, held an online meeting with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, Vassiliki Kassianidou. This strengthens cooperation between the two countries in the cultural sphere, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture.
As noted by the department, the meeting was dedicated to the issues of preserving and restoring Ukraine's cultural heritage in wartime conditions, as well as developing bilateral cultural cooperation.
Berezhna thanked the Cypriot side for its support and emphasized the importance of the cultural dimension of cooperation during Cyprus's presidency of the EU Council.
At the same time, Cyprus invited Ukraine to join an informal meeting of EU culture ministers in March 2026. Key topics there will be cultural rights and combating illicit trafficking in cultural property.
