Ukraine and Brazil discussed ways to achieve peace and further cooperation

Ukraine and Brazil discussed ways to achieve a just peace and prospects for cooperation. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim, during which the parties focused on the issues of territorial integrity and international support for Ukraine.

During the conversation, Yermak expressed his gratitude to Brazil for its consistent position on adherence to the principles of international law and respect for the sovereignty of states. The importance of the Brazilian leadership's statements on the need to preserve the territorial integrity of all countries was emphasized.

The interlocutors also discussed possible ways to achieve a just peace that would guarantee stability and security in the region. Additional attention was paid to the development of relations between Kyiv and Brazil, including support for Ukrainian initiatives in the international arena.

Separately, Yermak called on the Brazilian side to support the UN General Assembly resolution dedicated to the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The parties also considered prospects for further high-level contacts to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

