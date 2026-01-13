UEFA Champions League: Adidas unveils official match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
08:22 AM • 1866 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 4268 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 20027 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 35481 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 26477 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 27313 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43265 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 21392 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22390 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 48442 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 15407 views
One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMAJanuary 12, 11:43 PM • 5050 views
Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The TimesJanuary 13, 12:16 AM • 5974 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 17082 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM • 12447 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 43256 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 42235 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 48436 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 44365 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 48839 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 37640 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 33016 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 38574 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 40560 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 96672 views
UEFA Champions League: Adidas unveils official match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Finale 1 model retains the colors and graphics of the original Starball design. It will be used in the 7th and 8th rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League: Adidas unveils official match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament
Photo: www.instagram.com/arsenal

Adidas has unveiled the official UEFA Champions League match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament. This was reported by UNN with reference to FC Arsenal (London) and UEFA.

Details

The model is called Finale 1 - it retains the colors and graphics of the first Starball design, and also features a modern color-changing effect that smoothly transitions from black to purple depending on the viewing angle.

Maintaining the highest standards of play, the ball uses the same seamless thermally bonded construction as the latest official UEFA Champions League balls, providing elite performance with optimal accuracy, stability and control in all conditions.

- the message says.

It is also noted that the ball will be used in the 7th and 8th rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall

UEFA officials stated that Russia's return to international competitions under the organization's auspices, even at the youth level, would be impossible until a solution to end the war in Ukraine is reached.

Yevhen Ustimenko

