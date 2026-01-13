UEFA Champions League: Adidas unveils official match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament

Photo: www.instagram.com/arsenal

Adidas has unveiled the official UEFA Champions League match ball to celebrate 25 years of partnership with the tournament. This was reported by UNN with reference to FC Arsenal (London) and UEFA.

Details

The model is called Finale 1 - it retains the colors and graphics of the first Starball design, and also features a modern color-changing effect that smoothly transitions from black to purple depending on the viewing angle.

Maintaining the highest standards of play, the ball uses the same seamless thermally bonded construction as the latest official UEFA Champions League balls, providing elite performance with optimal accuracy, stability and control in all conditions. - the message says.

It is also noted that the ball will be used in the 7th and 8th rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

