UAVs crash into a company in rostov region: stairs to fuel tank damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Drones crashed into the territory of a state-owned enterprise in proletarsk, russia, damaging the stairs leading to a fuel tank.
In the russian federation, drones crashed into the company of the ederal State Register in proletarsk. One of them damaged the stairs to the fuel tank. This was reported by the roszmіs, UNN reports.
Details
On the morning of May 15, in the rostov region of the russian federation, drones crashed on the territory of the Flagman Federal State Enterprise in the city of proletarsk.
According to reports, one of the UAVs almost hit a fuel tank.
Now it is said that the drone damaged the stairs to the fuel tank.
