March 1, 08:23 PM • 27582 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 54985 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 52999 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 58905 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 68112 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 71789 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 75770 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79159 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 81850 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75886 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 18514 views
UAE to cover food and accommodation costs for stranded travelers - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The United Arab Emirates will cover the food and accommodation costs for tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East. More than 20,000 travelers were affected by flight cancellations after UAE airports were closed.

UAE to cover food and accommodation costs for stranded travelers - Media

The United Arab Emirates will cover the costs of food and accommodation for tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the country during the conflict in the Middle East, state media report, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The UAE Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) sent a message to hotels asking them to extend the stay of passengers who cannot travel "for reasons beyond their control," The National reports.

"The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi," the message says.

Other reports also state that the costs will be covered by the state.

Iran carried out an unprecedented missile and drone attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi and the economic and tourist hub of Dubai in response to US-Israeli strikes on Saturday that killed the country's supreme leader.

According to the website, more than 20,000 travelers have been affected by flight cancellations since UAE airports closed on Saturday, with both Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi affected by Iranian strikes.

Videos show long queues of passengers as airlines canceled flights through UAE hubs, leaving travelers stranded at the airport and many other countries around the world with planned trips.

Travel chaos for Middle East - airlines continue to cancel hundreds of flights02.03.26, 08:57 • 4340 views

Travelers stranded in the Middle East are trying to find ways to get out as the conflict expanded on Monday, dashing any hopes of a quick reopening of airspace over key regional hubs.

One passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told CNN that she had planned to fly from Dubai to Paris on Sunday, but her flight was canceled. She tried to book a ticket to Hong Kong, but it was also canceled. On Sunday, she tried to fly by private jet through Oman, driving six hours to the border – a journey that usually takes four hours, complicated by queues of cars at the border. But this attempt also failed, as the private jet could not land to pick her up, and she found herself back in Dubai.

Another traveler, Vrushali Kadam, was traveling to Dubai International Airport with her husband and their 16-year-old son on Sunday when the chaos began. After several delays, she received a message that their flight to India had been canceled. Kadam is now staying in a hotel in Sharjah, as accommodation in Dubai was fully booked. Her nerves are on edge amid efforts to get home, the publication writes. "I called all the hotlines. All lines are busy, and then the call drops," she said.

Major airlines are massively canceling flights to the Middle East due to the situation in the region28.02.26, 16:11 • 10274 views

Julia Shramko

