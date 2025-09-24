$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 2268 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 7828 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 7924 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 16637 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 13990 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 15748 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 14007 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26481 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44572 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
756mm
Typhoon "Ragasa" in Taiwan: death toll and missing persons increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

In Taiwan, at least 17 people have died and more than 100 are missing as a result of floods caused by Typhoon "Ragasa". Heavy rains and the overflowing of a barrier lake damaged buildings, with 60% of the population taking refuge on upper floors.

Typhoon "Ragasa" in Taiwan: death toll and missing persons increased

At least 17 people have died and more than 100 are missing due to floods in Taiwan caused by Typhoon "Ragasa". This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to local authorities, the overflow of a barrier lake caused damage to buildings in the eastern part of the island. In addition, heavy rains continued in the region, which only worsened the situation.

Local media also reported that 700-800 millimeters of precipitation would fall in the area of the barrier lake over four days. At the same time, 60% of the population hid from the flood on the upper floors and roofs of their houses, while the rest moved to safer areas.

Reference

Typhoon "Ragasa" is moving towards mainland China: the Philippines was previously affected. The authorities of both countries announced the evacuation of the population from dangerous areas.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of floods in Taiwan due to Typhoon "Ragasa", more than 14 people died, and 124 were considered missing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Reuters
Philippines
Taiwan
China