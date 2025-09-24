Typhoon "Ragasa" in Taiwan: death toll and missing persons increased

At least 17 people have died and more than 100 are missing due to floods in Taiwan caused by Typhoon "Ragasa". This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to local authorities, the overflow of a barrier lake caused damage to buildings in the eastern part of the island. In addition, heavy rains continued in the region, which only worsened the situation.

Local media also reported that 700-800 millimeters of precipitation would fall in the area of the barrier lake over four days. At the same time, 60% of the population hid from the flood on the upper floors and roofs of their houses, while the rest moved to safer areas.

Typhoon "Ragasa" is moving towards mainland China: the Philippines was previously affected. The authorities of both countries announced the evacuation of the population from dangerous areas.

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of floods in Taiwan due to Typhoon "Ragasa", more than 14 people died, and 124 were considered missing.